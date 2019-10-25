Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Gage Michael sets FSHS program record in win over Lewis County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Polar Bear quarterback Gage Michael accomplished something that no other Fairmont Senior passer has done in the regular season at program history.

A 58-yard touchdown run on just the third play from scrimmage Thursday night pushed him over 1,000 rushing yards for the season, making him the first Polar Bear QB to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same regular season.

Michael accounted for six touchdowns in (1) Fairmont Senior’s 49-7 win over (12) Lewis County at East-West Stadium.

