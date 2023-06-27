MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Ty Galusky’s awards keep rolling in as he was named the 2023 West Virginia recipient of the Johnny Bench Award on Tuesday.

The Bench Award honors the best baseball and softball catcher in the state of West Virginia and is hand-picked by the hall of famer himself from the list of nominees.

Winners of the award are then recognized in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame at Great American Ballpark, alongside each year’s high school winners from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and the national college award winner.

Galusky is the second winner from Morgantown High, joining Caleb Taylor who was named West Virginia’s top catcher in 2019.

He will be recognized alongside the other 2023 Johnny Bench award recipients at Great American Ballpark on July 18 during the Reds’ series with the San Francisco Giants.