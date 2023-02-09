CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – With the Super Bowl just days away, it is leading some to dig into their wallet to wager on some money. A record number of approximately 50 million people are estimated to bet on the most-watched event of the year on television.

“For some people, it might be fun, it might be fine, but for a lot of people they find themselves crossing a line,” 1-800 GAMBLER Director of Communications Sheila Moran said.

People are flipping their luck on prop bets to guess the result of the coin flip, color of the Gatorade bath and even the length of the national anthem. These can attract a whole new demographic to the world of gambling.

“I can come into the game, I can start placing these prop bets like who is going to win the coin toss and can be feeling a part of the game, so what it does is draw in a whole new crop of people into betting,” Moran said.

If you’re going to bet on the Super Bowl or prop bets within it, 1-800 GAMBLER encourages you to do so responsibly.

“Don’t gamble money that you don’t have, don’t gamble on credit, don’t go into debt,” Moran said. “Don’t let it take over your life.”

If you or a loved one has a gambling addiction, 1-800 GAMBLER can come to your aid if you contact them. The hotline is available 24/7.