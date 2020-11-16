Coverage of the week sponsored by Stan Cameon Insurance

Garrett Butler, Jeremiah King advance in the Coverage of the Year competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year competition is in the books.

Gilmer County’s Garrett Butler received 79.37 percent of the votes in his matchup against Rodney Vandevender.

Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King, meanwhile, received 72.26 percent of the votes in his first-round matchup against Demanuel Smith.

Butler and King now advance to the quarterfinal round.

The second round of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year competition begins Friday night in the 12 SportsZone.

