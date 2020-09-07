Garrett Butler wins Week 1 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gilmer County’s Garrett Butler has won the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition for the first week of the 2020 high school football season.

Butler was part of a defensive touchdown for the Titans on Friday against Webster County.

He returned a fumble all the way for a touchdown.

Butler received more than 78 percent of the votes.

His fumble scoop and score was going up against Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King’s tip-drill interception.

Voting for the Coverage of the Week competition can be found on our website after the Grogg’s SportsZone every Friday night during football season.