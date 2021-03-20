Gavin Kennedy scores 1,000th career point, leads Eagles over Cougars to remain unbeaten

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd extended its win streak to 27 games after its win over Lincoln on Saturday night.

The Cougars went on a 5-0 run to start off the game with three ball by Westin Heldreth followed by a Zach Snyder layup.

But Bryson Lucas delivered his slam dunk early on to light the Eagles’ fire.

Then Gavin Kennedy started to heat up. He scored 14 points in the first half alone and he needed exactly that to reach 1,000 career points.

Kennedy gave the Eagles the lead they needed at the halftime break and also reached a major milestone early in the game.

“It’s honestly nice to just get it over with. I mean we’re just focused on winning this year, we always want to get better. I’m just glad to get it over with, it’s an accomplishment that many people don’t get to have and I’ve had a lot of good players I’ve played with throughout my four years of high school that made it easy for me to score so it feels good,” Kennedy said.

The Cougars got the score within six points early on in the second half, but Kennedy kept the scoring up for Byrd.

RCB went on to win 58-36, the final score. The Eagles improve to a 5-0 record.

Kennedy led RCB with 26 points and Blake Meighen joined him in double figures with 11 points.

Sammy Bart led Lincoln with 10 points.