Generals Upset Polar Bears: Fairmont Senior’s season comes to abrupt end in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Coliseum has been known to force good teams into having bad shooting performances.

It happened again on Wednesday. This time, No. 2 Fairmont Senior (15-2) was the victim.

The Polar Bears shot under 40 percent from the floor, less than 25 percent from 3-point range, and just 50 percent from the free throw line.

No. 7 Winfield (14-6) didn’t shoot much better. The Generals, however, did win the game.

Fairmont Senior, down by two, had the ball with 16 seconds to go, and the chance to tie or take the lead. A layup attempt was missed, and Winfield free throws iced the game.

Winfield pulled the upset, 49-45

Down to the Polar Bears!

49-45 the Generals knock off the Polar Bears. #wvprepbb pic.twitter.com/Y8nWnBpCKs — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 5, 2021

“You know, didn’t get that done. Not because these guys aren’t gamers; not because it’s the pressure of the light. You know, just simple, we didn’t do the things that we typically do on our offense, and (Winfield) played outstanding defense. We needed to be more patient and we weren’t at times,” said Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton.

Fairmont Senior and Winfield were tied at halftime, and after the Generals took the lead with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter the Polar Bears never pulled even.

Jaelin Johnson throws down a dunk during the first half of Wednesday’s state tournament game against Winfield. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Fairmont Senior got as close as two points late in the game, but that was as close as it got.

Jaelin Johnson scored a game-high 22 points in the final high school game of his career. He also added eight rebounds.

Junior Dominic Viani (11 pts) was the only other Polar Bear player in double-figures, scoring wise. In fact, no other Fairmont Senior player scored more than four points.

Winfield made two more 3-pointers than Fairmont Senior did, and scored 14 points off Polar Bear turnovers.

The Polar Bears led by as many as seven points early on, while Winfield never had a lead larger than five points.