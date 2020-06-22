Get to know Warriors new head coach Chris Simpson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chris Simpson took the reigns of the young Trinity Christian football program after spending last season as an assistant.

Simpson, a Morgantown High School graduate, never planned on being the big man in charge, but when the head coaching position opened up he felt like the time was right and took the opportunity.

“Growing up in this community, football is a big deal. Being able to step into a position like this into a leadership role and being able to jump into a program early, it means a lot. And I’m very proud of where I’m at,” Simpson said.

For Simpson, it was his own experience with coaches as a young football player that made him want to get into coaching himself.

“I started coaching football because I ultimately wanted to give back. I started playing football in midget league, had some really great coaches throughout the years so for me it was always about just trying to continue the tradition and keep passing down what I learned and try to improve upon it,” Simpson said.

After spending one season with the Warriors, Simpson realized the Trinity Christian community has a family-like atmosphere that he fits right into.

“Family is everything up here. And I have three core pillars that I learned a long time ago it was faith family and football. And those pillars work extremely well here at Trinity Christian. So it was a perfect fit all around,” Simpson said.

So the second year back on the gridiron for the Trinity Christian Warriors and Simpson expects big things, possibly even a playoff run for the young program.