Getting ready in a hurry: WVWC women’s hoops with just 11 days to prep for season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan Lady Bobcats are coming off just a four-win season a year ago, and head coach Vicky Bullett has a short amount of time to get this year’s team ready.

“We actually just got to start our first day of training on the 27th,” said Bullett over Zoom on Tuesday. “So, because school wasn’t in session in early August, September, we’ve had a week of practice, and we have those nine days to prepare for the game. But they’re coming around, it’s just going to take time.”

Wesleyan returns four of its top five scorers from a season ago, including former Fairmont Senior standout, Courtney Wilfong, who enters her sophomore season in Buckhannon.

“Hats off to her. People won’t recognize Courtney when she comes on the court. She’s dropped about 20 pounds. She’s lean and mean, well she’s always been mean but in a positive way. She hates to lose, just like any athlete, but Courtney has really put herself in a position to play forty minutes.”

I spoke with @wbb_wvwc head coach, Vicky Bullett, earlier today about her team head of Thursday's season opener. She had great things to say about sophomore Courtney Wilfong, and the strides she's taken over the offseason.

Without the benefit of a lot of time together leading into Thursday’s season opener, Bullett expects some of the younger players like Wilfong to lead the way.

“Trying to include the freshmen who are new to the system has been tough. But, Symphonie Bryant-Brown, that kid has an IQ, and a relentless attitude. You know, you need five players to win. We’re going to look like Glenville, subbing in, subbing out, subbing in, subbing out, but hopefully we can get some of them Glenville shooters, you know, and move on and have a good season. “

Wesleyan opens up their 16-game regular season schedule at home on Thursday against Fairmont State.