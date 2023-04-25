LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – Gilmer County got a comeback performance on the softball field and a dominant pitching performance on the baseball diamond to sweep its games at South Harrison on Tuesday.

In softball, the Titans fell behind 7-1 after three innings before rallying to score seven unanswered runs and eventually plate two in the seventh to win 10-8.

In baseball, Caleb Hall dominated on the mound with seven strikeouts in six innings of work as Gilmer County took care of the Hawks in a 7-1 victory.