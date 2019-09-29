Gilmer County falls at Parkersburg Catholic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Despite a fast start on their opening drive of the game, Gilmer County couldn’t keep up with Parkersburg Catholic’s scoring Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders built up a 27-point lead heading into halftime, scoring 34 unanswered points following and Ean Hamrick touchdown pass on the Titans first possession.

Park Catholic didn’t let up after the intermission, and handed Gilmer County a 60-14 loss.

Tough loss today for Gilmer County, but sophomore QB Ean Hamrick had some nice plays, made some nice throws. Always appreciate a quarterback standing in the pocket under pressure, and taking the hit while delivering the throw pic.twitter.com/myb13M6wiX — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) September 29, 2019

Click on the Tweet above for more highlights of the game.