Gilmer County falls at Parkersburg Catholic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Despite a fast start on their opening drive of the game, Gilmer County couldn’t keep up with Parkersburg Catholic’s scoring Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders built up a 27-point lead heading into halftime, scoring 34 unanswered points following and Ean Hamrick touchdown pass on the Titans first possession.
Park Catholic didn’t let up after the intermission, and handed Gilmer County a 60-14 loss.
