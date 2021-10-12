Gilmer County football returns to practice after two-week layoff

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County football team returned to practice on Monday after being forced to take a couple week off due to COVID-19.

The titans currently sit in a tie for tenth place in Single-A with a 4-1 record. In fact, Gilmer County won each of its last four games prior to being sidelined.

The Titans haven’t played since beating South Harrison on Sept. 24. So, that means 24 days will have passed between that contest, and when they take on Calhoun County next Monday (Oct. 18).

For quarterback, Ean Hamric — one of the few players who wasn’t fully sidelined –, it was the little things about the game and practice that he missed the most over the last two weeks.

“Just being able to be together as a team is awesome,” he said. “Just seeing teammates at school. I haven’t seen them at school for two weeks, so that’s a big deal. It’s the little things that you take for granted. Just putting cleats on, going out as a team, putting pads on, there’s no other feeling like that. To be able to do that again is pretty significant.”

Hamric has once again been one of the top quarterbacks in Single-A so far this season, and his favorite target, Avery Chapman, has scored 11 touchdowns this year. That places him among the leaders across the entire state when it comes to receiving touchdowns.

We’re going to have more on their connection coming up later in the week.

As for the rest of the Titans, Hamric hopes the team can continue to carry the momentum they were building over the four-game winning streak into the final few games of the season.

“Obviously, having two weeks off and most of the team being quarantined, you lose some conditioning,” said Hamric. “Really just start where we left off. We just got to carry that on. Hopefully we can just keep that momentum going from before.”

Including its upcoming contest against Calhoun County, Gilmer County has four games remaining on its schedule. Only one of those are against a team that’s currently ranked, while the other three are all against teams with a losing record.

That bodes well for the Titans, who are looking to qualify for the postseason for just the second time in program history.