Gilmer County girls basketball state tournament preview

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County High School’s girls basketball team returns to the state tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2017.

The Lady Titans, the No. 3 seed in the Single-A bracket, face off against No. 6 Wheeling Central Catholic in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday morning.

Head coach Amy Champman said that the Maroon Knights do pose some matchup problems for her team, but also said the key to success is for her team to continue to do what has gotten them to this point.

“Our press has been very good the last month. And we’ve just decided we’re going to stick with what has gotten us to Charleston. So we’ve really been working with our pressure on the back court – making sure our rotations are good, making sure we’re playing hard,” Chapman said.

Chapman and company won it all in 2016, and are hoping to have similar success this year.

The Lady Titans and Maroon Knights tip off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning from the state capital.