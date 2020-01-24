Gilmer County head coach Amy Chapman named assistant for McDonald’s All-American game

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County Lady Titans head coach Amy Chapman has been selected as an assistant coach for this year’s girls McDonald’s All-American game in Houston, Texas.

Chapman was selected as an assistant coach by Williamstown High School head coach Fred Sauro, who was named head coach for the game.

The school announced her selection Thursday evening, though Chapman has known for a few weeks, after Sauro approached her with the opportunity.

Chapman helped lead the Lady Titans to a Single-A state title in 2016.

“That 2016 championship, that was surreal,” Chapman said. “This is another surreal opportunity, to be able to go be a part of something so big. And, to represent West Virginia is huge. To go and just be a part of some of the best athletes across the country, and to be able to say one say I was a part of that all-american game.”

The Lady Titans are currently ranked fifth in the state, with a 10-2 record to begin the week.

Chapman thanked Sauro for asking her to be one of his assistants for the week, and commended him on a great coaching career.

“I’m super excited that he asked me to go along with him. What an honor it is to just work under him, and share this experience with Fred Sauro,” Chapman said.

All three coaches for the East team in the girls game will have West Virginia ties.

Sauro is the long-time head coach at Williamstown. Chapman is in her 10th year with the Lady Titans. And fellow assistant coach, Ann Seufer, who played for Sauro during her high school days.

“It’s awesome for West Virginia,” Chapman said. “I’m not sure if I can put it into words how I feel. To me, it just puts West Virginia on the map.”