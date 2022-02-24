GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County defeats Calhoun County in an overtime thriller, 72-67, to win the Class-A Region IV, Section 2 championship.

The Red Devils and Titans battled it out the entire first half with the lead traded multiple times. Calhoun County had a 30-24 advantage heading into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Red Devils again had the lead 45-41.

The teams were tied in the fourth quarter 62-62 with under a minute on the clock. Neither team could break the tie and the game went into overtime.

Gilmer County was victorious in the extra time, Emma Taylor led the Titans with 28 points. Malaysia Morgan posted a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.