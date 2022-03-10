CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gilmer County’s signature press helped pave the way to a 61-44 victory over Webster County in the Class Single-A semifinal.

It wasn’t an easy ticket to the championship game for the Titans, Webster County gave them problems early on with a Highlanders’ five-point lead in the first quarter.

A triple from Emma Taylor, three of her 12 points, gave Gilmer County the lead it never lost near the end of the first quarter.

Webster hung in there, Holly Perrine shined on offense with a team-high 11 points along with three threes from Hannah Cutlip.

But the Highlanders were getting worn out by Gilmer County’s press that caused 30 turnovers turned into 27 points.

The Titans built up a 20 point lead by the end of the third quarter that the Highlanders cut into but couldn’t overcome.

Taylor McHenry led the Titans offense with 16 points, Taylor finished with 12 and Malaysia Morgan added 11 in the 61-44 win.

Gilmer County moves onto the state final where it sees Cameron on Saturday morning.