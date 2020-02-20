Girls Prelims conclude Thursday afternoon at State Swim Championship, Day One

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The still fairly new Mylan Aquatic Center is the site of this year’s State Swim Championship for the first time.

It was a good day in the pool, once again, for Fairmont Senior and Mia Abruzzino. The sophomore is headed to the finals in multiple relays and events, including the in the 500 where she improved on her time that got her to the state tournament by two seconds.

“Yeah, that’s one of my best events. It wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be today, but it got me back to the A-finals, so I’m happy with the swim. Honestly, I’m so happy with how I’ve improved this year. I dropped so much time from last season and it really makes me happy, because all my hard work is paying off,” Abruzzino said.

Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs was also a winner in her prelim heat of that event. That was just one of many good finishes today for the Mohigans, including the 200 Free Relay .. where Riggs and Morgantown had the 2nd best time of the day.

Morgantown also headed to the finals in the 200 IM, 200 Free, and 400 Free relay.

The 200 Free Relay also had a pretty good comeback in it.

Buckhannon-Upshur had the best time of any team coming into Thursday, but fell behind early. However, sophomore Cameron Zuliani came to the rescue, making up a growing deficit in the third leg of the relay, and helping BUHS head to the finals with the best time amongst all teams.

“Which, you can never go by the paper, but they were four seconds away from us, and I was kind of worried because I was kind of like we should be beating them, because our time is so much faster. And then I dove, and I was like, there’s only two of us left. So we have to reel it in. So, I was like we have to go really fast,” Zuliani said.

She also said her 200 Free relay team was roughly two seconds away from both a state meet record, and school record, in that event. That’s the goal heading into tomorrow.

The Bridgeport girls, last year’s state runner-up, secured the fourth-best time in the 200 Medley Relay, and is one of four local teams headed to the finals in the 200 Free Relay.

The boys preliminary race session begins at 4 pm Thursday afternoon.

We will have coverage of that portion of Day One of the State Swim Championship tonight at 11.