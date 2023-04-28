GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the departure of previous Glenville State Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Stephens, the Pioneers have chosen to fill the gap with one of their own.

According to a release from Glenville State University (GSU), Emily Stoller was announced as the new head coach for the Lady Pioneers on Friday, a promotion from her previous position as an assistant coach with GSU.

On top of being an internal hire, Stoller is also an alumna of the program, playing with the Lady Pioneers from 2017-2020 and racking up 1494 points in just three seasons with GSU holding a record of 87-10 during her time in Glenville. Today, she still holds the position of 12th on GSU’s All-Time list.

Stoller, a Fairmont native, attended Fairmont Senior High School and began her collegiate career at Cleveland State before transferring to Glenville after her sister did the same under former coach Stephens.

“Through this process, we have realized more than ever that the community, and also many of our alumni, had a strong desire to keep ‘The System’ in place,” GSU Athletic Director Jesse Skiles said. “With Coach Stoller and her time both as a player and coach under Coach Stephens, we have someone well versed in what it takes to continue this legacy.”

Stoller marks the fourth head coach at Glenville State which is a product of “The System” which involves a fast-paced style of play with pressure defense and high-volume substitutions. This style began in 2010 under former coach Bunky Harkleroad who remained in Glenville for four years and followed by every coach since. This marks year 14 that “The System” has been in place.

“I feel so unbelievably blessed for the amount of opportunities that Glenville has given me,” Stoller said. “I am grateful to Coach Kim Stephens for being a great coach, mentor, and friend. I am also grateful to Coach Jesse Skiles for always believing in me as a player and a coach. Through my years here, the Glenville community has given me an overwhelming amount of support. I am beyond excited for this next chapter of our story…Let’s get to work!”