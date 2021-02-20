Glenville State athletics hopes to return to competition next week

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State sports teams could be returning to action within the coming days.

Athletics teams at Glenville State College have been sidelined since Tuesday due to “precautionary safety reasons,” according to that day’s press release. However, the college is hopeful that teams will be able to return to competition next week.

According to Glenville State College president, Dr. Mark Manchin, GSC officials will meet Monday morning to decide if Pioneers athletics teams will be given the go-ahead to resume their seasons.

“If the numbers are looking good, we’re going to get back to participating and practicing this week. It appears that’s the direction we’re going in … based on the latest numbers that we have,” said Manchin.

According to Manchin, the one-week pause on athletics was caused by COVID-19 cases on various Glenville State teams.

“Pretty much across the board of all our winter sports,” said Manchin. “We just thought it was prudent to just pause for this week, the week that just passed, and allow for the quarantine and the students that were positive to get better. And it appears that has been successful.”

The Glenville State wrestling team paused team activities earlier this year due to the virus. Both basketball teams at Glenville State have also had their schedules impacted by COVID-19 protocols, either within their own program or due to opposing programs.

Every college and university within the MEC has had their seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related protocols.

However, Glenville State is the first Mountain East Conference member to put a temporary pause on all athletics teams since winter sports began in January.

Glenville State’s women’s basketball team current holds an 8-1 record, and sits in second place in the Mountain East Conference South Division, only trailing undefeated University of Charleston. In fact, Kim Stephens’ club holds the second-best winning percentage in the MEC on the women’s side.

The Lady Pioneers entered last week No. 18 in the Women’s Basketball Coach’s Poll, and No. 10 in the D2SIDA rankings.

The men’s basketball team is 7-2 this season, and is in second place in the MEC South Division. Justin Caldwell’s group has been nationally ranked at times this season, and John Williams registered the most points scored by one player in any college basketball game this season, with 52 points against Frostburg State earlier this month.