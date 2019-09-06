Glenville State Beats AB in I-79 Barrel Classic

PHILIPPI, W.Va – A little rivalry action takes place tonight in Philippi. The I-79 Barrel Classic between Alderson Broaddus and Glenville State.

Glenville State puts numbers on the board first. Mario Pender runs one 58 yards into the end zone. This puts the Pioneers up 10-0.

With about a minute to go in the first, the Battlers quarterback launches one and it is caught in the end zone by Damon Rodgers. Pioneers still lead 10-7.

Glenville state leaves Philippi with a W. Final score 33-21. Alderson Broaddus is now 0-3 at home against Glenville State.