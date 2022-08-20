GLENVILLE, W.Va – The Mountain East Conference opens up the 2022 schedule in less than two weeks with kickoff for college football teams in the area set for September 1.

The MEC hosted its annual media day this past Wednesday and each of the conference’s head coaches met with media to preview the season.

Glenville State is picked ninth in the conference after a 3-7 finish during the 2021 season.

Head coach Mike Kellar will be counting on a group of third-year sophomores who entered the program during the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season and he believes that they are prepared to play at a level much higher than their class designation would imply.

“They were fortunate enough to play a four-game spring season two years ago during the Covid year but played a full season this past year with most of them starting as freshmen and now I feel like I’ve got a young, veteran team which in 30 years of coaching, 29 now, and ten years as a head coach is the first time I’ve been able to say that we were veteran and young at the same time. That’s a unique situation,” he said.

The Pioneers are in search of a new face under center this season as recurring shoulder injuries force three-year starter Tim Heltzel to hang up the pads for good while he stays with the program as a student assistant coach.

With plenty of new faces in the quarterback meeting room this season, a pair of transfers have been the standout performers as week 1 of the season approaches.

“The quarterback competition is really between two transfers, Brennon Norris, a kid who we brought in midseason who I beleive started a few games for Wheeling a year ago, and Jeff Miller, a Towson transfer who is a big, strong kid who can make some throws,” he said, “If we had to play today, our depth chart would go Jeff-1, Brennon-2.”

Glenville State opens its 2022 season on the road, facing Quincy University on September 1.