Glenville State dominates WVWC

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – After alternating wins and losses the first six games of the season, the trend said that Saturday was Glenville State’s game to win.

And the Pioneers kept the trend going in a big way.

Glenville State’s defense dominated the West Virginia Wesleyan offensive line — getting to the quarterback all day, registering five sacks and a number of tipped passes, one of which was caught for an interception.

And the Pioneer offense moved the ball well for most of the day, even with starting quarterback Jaylen McNair on the sideline.

Glenville State’s defense swarms West Virginia Wesleyan’s quarterback in the endzone for a safety in the first half of Saturday’s 42-7 win. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Glenville State took an 18-0 lead into halftime, and kept up its performance in the second half, winning 42-7 on homecoming weekend.

The Pioneers scored in all three phases of the game.

GSC’s accounted for a trio of touchdowns, while the Pioneer defense scored once on an interception in the second half and again on a safety sac by Travon Harrington in the first half. Meanwhile, Glenville’s Justin Watts was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts.