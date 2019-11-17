Glenville State finishes regular season with win over Frostburg State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State Pioneers have beaten some of the best teams in the Mountain East Conference this season under first year head coach Mike Kellar.

And they did it again Saturday.

The Pioneers defense was stingy all game long. and tallied five sacks as a team in a 10-7 win over Frostburg State, which entered the day in second place in the conference.

Dominic Cizauskas is all smiles after one of his two sacks on Saturday. (Photo by Abbie Backenstoe / WBOY)

Dominic Cizauskas had another outstanding day, finishing with 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Cizauskas finishes the season with 120 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, and four interceptions.