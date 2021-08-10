Glenville State football gears up for MEC season; Pioneers picked to finish 8th in conference preseason poll

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Glenville State may have been more disappointed than any other team in the Mountain East Conference that the 2020 football season didn’t happen.

The Pioneers played well in 2019, going 7-4 and finishing the season on a three-game winning streak. It included wins against Fairmont State, Frostburg State and Notre Dame College.

Just as momentum was building, the 2020 season was canceled.

“Some of the things that allowed us to win seven games in 2019, was the same things that hurt us this spring,” said head coach Mike Kellar.

The spring season wasn’t as kind to Glenville State, as the Pioneers went 0-4 during the modified season.

While Kellar was proud of his team on how they handled things off the field over the last year, he wasn’t nearly as pleased with how they handled themselves on the field during the spring.

Kellar pointed to three main reasons for those lapses: a lot of youthfulness with a high number of new players; not enough time together; and the thought during the fall that they’d have more time to do some of the team building that otherwise would’ve been done.

“The thing that we talked about as a staff all summer and what I’m trying to stress with this team is obviously fundamentals are important and what we do and all of that is important but we really have to come together and grow as a team and play together unselfishly like the 2019 team did and the way that team understood situational football,” said Kellar.

Glenville State is ushering in a new defensive coordinator, in Brian Hill, a person very familiar with Kellar and his coaching philosophies.

“His attitude is infectious,” Kellar said on his new D-Coordinator.

On offense, Kellar says his team will be able to have more different looks than they’ve had in the past. He also added this year’s offense appears to be a little faster than the units he’s had in the past.

Kellar said that the quarterback spot is currently an open competition between four players, as the Pioneers look to replace former starter Jaylen McNair, who is now at Alderson Broaddus.

“Tim has all talent in the world. I have all the faith in the world that he’s physically capable of doing this,” said Kellar. “Corbin reminds me a lot of some of those kids I had at Fairmont when I was younger.”

“So right now we’re just progressing, getting those guys reps,” Kellar added. “Whoever moves the team the best and is able to take their team score touchdowns is the guy who will be our starter.”

Kellar noted that junior Tim Hetzel took the majority of the first team reps when camp opened on Monday, given that he does have previous starting experience with the Pioneers. But the head coach is going through the rest of camp noting that he’ll have to find ways to get all four quarterbacks reps at practice.

Glenville State has been picked to finish the 2021 fall campaign eighth in the conference in the preseason poll.

Glenville State is scheduled to start the season at home against Concord on Sept. 9.

You can find their full schedule by clicking here.