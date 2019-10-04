Glenville State forces 7 turnovers, hands Falcons third straight loss

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Thursday night’s game between Fairmont State (1-4) and Glenville State (3-2) had a different feeling to it than many thought it would have coming into the season.

The Falcons were widely considered the second best team in the Mountain East Conference entering 2019, but had lost three of their first four games coming in.

But Glenville State head coach Mike Kellar told me before the game, that Fairmont State could easily be 4-0.

Dominic Cizauskas (6) celebrates after returning his first of two interceptions for a touchdown in Thursday night’s win over Fairmont State in the Battle for the Bit. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Regardless of the Falcons’ record coming in Thursday, Kellar’s squad handed them a loss.

Preseason D2 All-American Dominic Cizauskas was a wrecking ball, collecting two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and six tackles with a pair of NFL scouts looking on. He was part of three of the seven turnovers that the Pioneers’ defense forced in their 22-15 win over Fairmont State.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 9-0 lead on three early field goals.

Their only two touchdowns of the night came from Cizauskas, who picked off a pass and returned it to pay dirt in the first half, and then again in the second.

Fairmont State quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor finished the game just 16-40 passing, and threw five interceptions. Two were caught by Cizauskas, and two were hauled in by Delonte Hood.