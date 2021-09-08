Glenville State gears up for Thursday’s season-opener vs. Concord

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Week 2 of the Mountain East Conference, and Division-II, football season gets underway for teams on Thursday.

Two local teams will play tomorrow, including Glenville State, which will host Concord at I.L. & Sue Morris Field for the Pioneers’ season-opener.

It’ll be the first true competition, at least in some sense, in more than a full year, after not playing in the fall of 2020.

“You’re never really sure in the first game (what you’ll see from your opponent.) And this game has even more uncertainty,” Kellar said. “So, as much as you think you know an opponent, for all intents and purposes (Concord) has a new team. They’ve had a year-and-a-half to build a whole new team.”

Glenville State played four games in the shortened spring MEC season.

Even though the Pioneers came out on the losing side of all four contests, the benefit of game reps can’t be overlooked.

“I think anytime you can get game reps it’s a good thing,” said Kellar. “As much as you try to simulate all of these things in practice, and I’m just like every coach we try to simulate every situation, but you can’t make it game speed. There’s nothing like going out there in the game uniform, and having fans at the ball game, and hearing the band play, and actually playing football games.”

In the last regular season to take place in the fall in 2019, Glenville State went 7-4 overall, but played to a 5-0 record at home. Kellar and company will look to replicate that homefield advantage.

“I can’t say enough about the town of Glenville, and Gilmer County as a whole, about how they support our program,” Kellar said. “You can feel the gameday, there’s no doubt about it.”

With as much uncertainty, and unknown as there is throughout the MEC during this early part of the season, Kellar says practice has been even more important, especially when going up against a Concord team that has only played one game under head coach Dave Walker.

“What we’ve tried to do with our team is just to try to prepare them the best they can through fall camp by putting them in a lot of different situations, and I think we’ve done a good job with all of that. And you hope tomorrow night it pays off,” Kellar said.

Glenville State and Concord will kickoff from ‘Glen-Vegas’ at 7 o’clock on Thursday.