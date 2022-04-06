GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The first basketball National Championship was brought back to the mountain state thanks to the Glenville State women’s basketball team.

Just a few weeks ago, Glenville State defeated Western Washington to claim the Division II women’s basketball national title.

“It’s amazing. it’s hard to believe at first. I didn’t believe it but I looked at the bracket and I was like a lot of people want to be in our position right now and it just feels amazing to have everyone behind us,” Abby Stoller, Glenville State senior said.

On Wednesday night the whole community and beyond came together to recognize the Pioneers.

The day started with a meet and greet where fans and community members were able to get autographs and talk to the players.

Community is big for the Pioneers and women’s basketball head coach Kim Stephens said it means everything to have the support.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. Not everyone gets this. A lot of people would win championships and still never get this. It speaks to West Virginia, it speaks to Gilmer County, it speaks to the people here that care about us and that care about women’s basketball,” Stephens said.

Fans from all over the mountain state came to meet the national champions that they’ve been cheering on all season.

The festivities made their way to Main Street in Glenville for the parade. Fans, Glenville State students and community members flooded the streets to congratulate the Lady Pioneers on their incredible season.

“Hearing people’s stories about where they were when they watched the game and what Glenville has meant to them or them watching our kids when they were little or me when I was little. We didn’t have the easiest road last year but we worked really hard this year for it and so to have the state support is probably the best part,” Stephens said.