Glenville State moves on in MEC Tournament, Battlers and Bobcats fall in quarterfinals

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference basketball tournament continued on Thursday with the women’s quarterfinals featuring three local teams.

The defending MEC tournament champions Glenville State played host to the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

After the ball game was all tied up at 61 in the third quarter, the Pioneers started to pull away for the 118-87 win.

Re’Shawna Stone led Glenville State with 23 points. Zakiyah Winfield scored 20 points and Abby Stoller finished with 18.

Glenville State is set to play in the semifinal game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team’s season came to and end on Thursday after a 73-50 loss against top-seeded Charleston.

Iyahnna Williams led the Battlers with 19 points but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Golden Eagles.

The West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats also fell in the quarterfinal round to Notre Dame, 80-33.

The Bobcats weren’t able to make a comeback after the Falcons early lead. No WVWC player scored in double-digits.