CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The top ranked women’s Division II program in the nation, Glenville State remains unbeaten with a win over Charleston.

Charleston had the early advantage, outscoring Glenville State 18-14 after the first quarter.

A big second quarter for the Pioneers put them on top at the halftime break, 39-33.

Although both teams shot under 40 percent from three point land, 18 threes were made between the two programs.

Zakiyah Winfield led the Pioneers with 26 points along with Dazha Congleton’s 16 points and Taychaun Hubbard’s 13.

This one was competitive until the final buzzer but the Pioneers pulled away for the win, 74-63.

Glenville State improves to 26-0 on the season.