Glenville State sweeps season openers on the road at WV State; Lady Pioneers blowout Yellow Jackets

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Both Glenville State basketball programs got off to a successful start to the 2021 season, Thursday night.

Kim Stephens’ lady Pioneers scored early and often, hitting the century mark in the first game of the year, winning easily 126-82.

Glenville State outscored the Yellow Jackets by 30 inside the painted area, and the Pioneers bench scored 73 points. Seven different GSC players scored in double figures, including All-MEC player Re’Shawna Stone, who scored 21 points. Zakiah Winfield added 18 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double performance.

But no one in the first game put forth a performance like the one in the night cap.

Glenville State leader, Hegel Augustin, scored a game-high 40 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Augustin shot 13-for-20 from the floor, and knocked down eight 3-pointers.

Glenville State, despite Augustin’s performance, was in a nail biter, but pulled out a three-point victory, 117-114.

The Pioneers return home on Sunday for games against the University of Charleston inside the Waco Center.

