WHEELING, W.Va. – Entering the semifinal round of the Mountain East Conference basketball tournament, three local teams between men’s and women’s hoops remain in the running for a conference title.

On the women’s side, the still-undefeated Glenville State Pioneers defeated Wheeling 105-45 in the quarterfinal.

Top-seeded Glenville State moves onto the semifinal where they face Notre Dame College at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

In the men’s bracket, Alderson Broaddus had a difficult road to get to the semis starting with a play-in win over Davis and Elkins, 82-61.

The seven-seeded Battlers then recorded an upset win in the quarterfinals over two-seeded West Virginia State 95-87 to advance to the semifinal. AB will see Charleston at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5.

The Fairmont State men’s program looks to defend its conference title as it advances to the semifinal.

The four-seeded Falcons defeated Notre Dame College 67-65 on Friday to advance. Fairmont State is set to see top-seeded West Liberty in the semifinal with a 6:00 tip off on Saturday.

To keep up with the men’s bracket, click here.

To keep up with the women’s bracket, click here.