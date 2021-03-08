Glenville State women, Fairmont State men learn seeding for NCAA Tournament

Photos attached to this article are Courtesy the Mountain East Conference

CLARKSBIRG, W.Va. – Glenville State and Fairmont State basketball programs learned their seeding in the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening, following the conclusion of the MEC Tournament.

Tim Koenig and the Fairmont State men’s basketball team earned a No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Region with their win in the MEC title game.

Fairmont State will take on Mercyhurst (11-0) on Saturday.

The men’s Atlantic Region is being hosted at West Liberty University.

A full look at the NCAA D2 men’s basketball tournament field can bee seen in the Tweet below.

Meanwhile, Kim Stephens’ Glenville State Lady Pioneers are the No. 2 seed in the women’s Atlantic Region.

By gaining a top-two seed, the Pioneers have earned a first-round bye, and await the winner of Friday’s game between Kentucky Wesleyan and Tiffin.

The women’s Atlantic Regional is being hosted at Ohio Dominican.

A full look at the NCAA D2 women’s basketball tournament field can bee seen in the Tweet below.

Both Glenville State and Fairmont State will play on Saturday. Game times have not been set, yet.