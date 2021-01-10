Glenville State women fall in home opener to University of Charleston

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – If Sunday’s matchup between visiting University of Charleston and nationally ranked (17) Glenville State was a preview to a game we could see down the line, in the postseason, between the two teams, both teams seemed to know it.

Intensity was high from the tip, especially on the defensive end for both teams, as Glenville State’s defense did as it normally does and got in the passing lanes, while the Golden Eagles’ defense lived to make the Pioneers’ take contested shots.

A back-and-forth contest saw Glenville State lead by as many as seven in the first half, but the University of Charleston’s lead swelled as high as twelve in the fourth quarter.

Twenty-plus point efforts by Zakiyah Winfield and Taychaun Hubbard fell one point shy of the singular output of UC’s Erykah Russell.

Russell tallied 43 points and 16 rebounds, including 27 points in the first half alone.

Glenville State pulled to within two points with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer, falling 91-86 in this season’s home opener.

Winfield was one of four Glenville State players to finish the game in double figures, scoring-wise. She scored 22 points, with Hubbard adding 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Re’Shawna Stone added 18 points, including a crucial and-one layup that helped cut the deficit in the fourth quarter.

With Russell leading the way, Charleston dominated the painted area, evident by the team’s shooting numbers, as the Golden Eagles shot 55.4 percent from the floor.

Glenville State returns to action on Wednesday, at home, against Davis & Elkins.