Glenville State women’s hoops ranked in WBCA Preseason Poll

Press release from Glenville State College Athletics

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Coach Kim Stephens and her Glenville State College Lady Pioneers are entering another season nationally ranked. This season, they have been tabbed as the No. 14 team in the nation in the 2021-22 WBCA NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
 
Glenville has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all five years of Stephens’ tenure at GSC, and the squad advanced to the Round of 32 last season, they ended 2021 ranked 23rd in the nation. The top six scorers from last year’s team all return.
 
Season-opening tournaments begin next week, and GSC opens their ’22 season at the Carol Eckman Memorial Tournament, hosted by West Chester University. Bloomsburg is set as their first opponent on Saturday, November 13th.

