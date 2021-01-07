Glenville State women’s hoops tabbed as MEC favorites; Fairmont State men picked second

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Preseason polls for the Mountain East Conference basketball season have been released by the MEC.

On the women’s side, Glenville State has been picked to win the conference for what would be the fifth straight season. The Pioneers have won four straight MEC regular season and three consecutive tournament titles.

Glenville State will be led by a trio of juniors in Re’Shawna Stone (16.8 ppg, first team All-MEC last season), and Zakiyah Winfield (17.2 points per game and second team All-MEC last season), and return plenty of experience from a season ago.

Kim Stephens’ crew received 10 of the 12 first-place votes.

On the men’s side, Tim Koenig’s Fighting Falcons have been picked to finish in second place, behind last year’s champion, West Liberty.

Fairmont State received one first-place vote in the coaches poll. The Falcons return four starters from last year, including two All-MEC players in Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf. Fairmont also welcomes a pair of Division I transfers, including Fairmont Senior grad, Zyon Dobbs. Fairmont State is also currently nationally ranked coming in at No. 21 in the most recent NABC poll.

In the men’s preseason poll, Glenville State was picked to finish seventh, with (9) Alderson Broaddus, (10) West Virginia Wesleyan, and (11) Davis & Elkins all picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference.

In the women’s preseason poll, Fairmont State has been picked to finish fifth in the league. However, they will start the season after all other schools following the university’s announcement that team activities have been shut down.

(9) Davis & Elkins, (11) Alderson Broaddus and (12) West Virginia Wesleyan were all picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference.

Mountain East Conference regular season play begins on Thursday, Jan. 7 with games across the conference.

Mountain East Conference regular season play begins on Thursday, Jan. 7 with games across the conference.