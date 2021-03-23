Glenville State’s John Williams named D2CCA All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Mountain East Conference

Photo Courtesy: Mountain East Conference

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College received a pair of All-American basketball honors on Tuesday.

Zakiyah Winfield was named a first team All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, John Williams was announced as a third team All-American, according to the Division-II Conference Commissioners Association of Men’s Basketball.

Williams led the country in scoring (27.8 ppg) at the D2 level. He was an all-MEC first team selection, and made the all-MEC tournament team this season as well.

He’s one of just two MEC men’s basketball players to receive this honor this year, along with West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon.

Williams is currently in the transfer portal after an outstanding season with the Pioneers that earned him national attention.

Williams scored 52 points against Frostburg State this season — the second-most in MEC history for a single game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories