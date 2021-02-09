Glenville State’s John Williams reacts to historic 52-point scoring performance

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Junior guard John Williams experienced a mix of emotions and feelings heading into Monday night’s road game at Frostburg State.

“I had got up shots early that morning. My shot was feeling good,” said Williams. “But when we got to the gym, during warm-ups I couldn’t make a basket. So I was kind of confused. I kept losing the ball. I was like, ‘oh man, this is going to be a bad game.’

His performance Monday night was far from bad. It was the complete opposite. Legendary. Historic.

Williams scored 27 points in the first half, making six 3-pointers prior to halftime. After the intermission, Williams made three more from beyond the arc, and scored 25 points to bring his total to 52 for the game.

“When the game started, my first shot, I was like, I’m feeling good. After I seen that first make go in I was like I’m feeling good.”

The 52 points Williams scored is the most in the Mountain East Conference this season. In fact, it’s the second most points scored by a single player in MEC history.

Not only that, but it’s the most points scored by any collegiate basketball player this season, regardless of division, in both men’s and women’s basketball.

“It feels good, because it shows all the work that I’ve been putting in is actually coming to the light. I’ve just been sitting back, laying low, and grinding. And now, all the work is showing,” said Williams.

Williams, a very motivated player, was back in gym Tuesday morning putting up shots again before we spoke with him

Two plays from Monday night stood out amidst the 3-point barrage: the three he made falling down while being fouled to end the first half, and his walk-off three ball near the end of regulation.

On his and-one 3-pointer, Williams said:

Williams also commented on his walk-off 3-pointer late in the second half.

Glenville State returns to action on Wednesday, on the road, at Concord.