Glenville State’s Watts earns MEC weekly honors (again)

Sports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Glenville State’s Justin Watts is a special specialist in the eyes of the Pioneers and the Mountain East Conference.

Watts, for the third time this season, has been recognized by the MEC as one of the top specialists in the league.

The Pioneer punter and kicker was announced Monday as co-MEC Special Team Player of the Week.

Watts connected on all four of his field goal attempts in Saturday’s dominating victory over WV Wesleyan. He also averaged over 46 yards on his four punts, all of which landed inside the Bobcats’ 20 yard line.

For a complete list of the MEC’s weekly honors, click here.

