Glenville State’s Zakiyah Winfield named WBCA first team All-American

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named its All-American teams Tuesday morning, and Glenville State’s Zakiyah Winfield has been named a first-team All-American.

Photo Courtesy: Mountain East Conference

The junior standout not only led the Lady Pioneers in scoring and rebounding this season, but was top five in the Mountain East Conference in free throw and field goal percentage, as well as offensive rebounds.

She was also top ten in the conference in total rebounds per game, assists, and points per game.

Winfield says she was motivated all season long to play every game like it was her last due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it could impact her sport, but didn’t expect to be an All-American.

“Honestly, that was not the mindset coming into college. I just wanted to play for a good program, give it everything I have,” said Winfield via Zoom earlier today. “It’s really shocking to me, because this is something that I never thought could be done, but as the years went on I progressed and I started to know what I could do. And next year I fee like we have a good run, so I’m going to come harder.”

Winfield averaged 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. She had a great year, individually, highlighted by a 30-point performance in the Lady Pioneers win at Charleston.

Winfield was also named a first team all-conference player earlier this year.