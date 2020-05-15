Going the Distance: Basler joins Fairmont State Swim team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a great senior swim season, one Robert C. Byrd swimmer commits to four more years in the pool.

Zac Basler signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Fairmont State University where he will join the swim team.

Basler reached the state swim meet this year where he placed fifth in the 200 yard freestyle and also placed fifth with his relay team in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

He says swimming collegiately was always a dream of his and is excited to join the program at Fairmont State.

“Their swim team is such a tight knit family atmosphere and I’ve gone up to watch a couple meets and I just really enjoy the way they run their team and the coaching staff up there,” Basler said.

Basler looks to swim distance events with the Fighting Falcons and will be studying psychology in the fall.