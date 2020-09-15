Gold status added to WV Dept. of Education weekly color-coded map; how it impacts HS sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Another change has been made to the metrics and maps that determine which athletics teams will play. However, this change could be to the benefit of teams.

Tuesday it was announced during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing that a new color — Gold — has been added to the WV. Department of Education’s weekly color-coded School Re-Entry map.

That map not only determines how students can attend school, but determines what counties will be in action for the week.

The addition of Gold likely means more teams can play each week, though it will continue to change schedules for teams in counties that start the week with that distinction.

Any team or program in a county that starts the week in the Gold will only be allowed to play teams from within their county, or from another county that is also Gold.

West Virginia has added the Gold distinction to its school maps on the @WVeducation website.



In order from Best to Worst, the maps read: Green, Yellow, Gold, Orange, Red.



Here is an updated map, and what a county going Gold means for both school and for athletic events. pic.twitter.com/oCdEtewD7R — WBOY12SportsZone (@12SportsZone) September 15, 2020

Another change that comes with the addition of Gold, is that now under the latest rules, grandparents will be able to attend games in counties in the Green or Yellow. Only parents/guardians will be able to attend games in Gold counties.

Orange and Red counties remain sidelined until they go back to Gold or better.

Teams in an Orange county can only do conditioning — not any sport-specific practices –, which is another recent change.

All athletic events and extra-curricular activities are suspended for Red counties.

Monongalia County remains the lone Red county in the state, even after the reconfiguration on Tuesday.