WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Old White at The Greenbrier Resort will host a LIV Golf tournament in 2023, the company announced on its Twitter.

Get ready for #LIVGolf 2023! Three stunning new locations announced in the US. To find out more and grab Early Birdie tickets, visit: https://livgolf.com/2023-events LIV Golf twitter | @LIVGolflnv on Twitter

The event is scheduled to take place from August 4, 2023, through August 6, 2023.

More information about the event can be found online, where tickets can be purchased as well.