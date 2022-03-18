CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior advances to the AAA state title game after defeating Scott 68-54.

It was the Skyhawks who got off to a fast start. After a 6-0 run to begin the contest, Scott led 12-8 after one quarter.

Fairmont Senior got going early in the second quarter, outscoring Scott 23-11 in a multitude of ways.

Polar Bears head coach David Retton said his team was able to do what they intended on both sides of the ball.

“An overall really good performance defensively. And I thought offensively we set out to do and accomplished the things that we wanted to do offensively,” Retton said.

Fairmont Senior took the lead in the second quarter, and although Scott came close in the second half, the Polar Bears never lost the lead after that.

Desean Goode put up impressive stats in this game with 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead Fairmont Senior.

“It wasn’t just me. I think my teammates played a big part in it. Zycheus would find me in the open spots whenever they would try and double him or the same thing with my other teammates and then if I got the ball inside and they doubled me, I would just pass it for the open shot to get the team shot,” Goode said.

Zycheus Dobbs also filled the stat sheet for the Polar Bears. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Eric Smith added 10 rebounds.

The Polar Bears move onto see the winner of Shady Spring and Wheeling Central Catholic in the state championship game on Saturday.