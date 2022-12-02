MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The high school girls’ basketball season got underway Tuesday night, but Morgantown high fans had to wait until tonight for their first look at a brand-new, number-one ranked group of Mohigans under new leadership.

Morgantown took on #9 Jefferson at the season-opening Musselman Mixer tonight in the first game under new head coach Doug Goodwin.

The long-time Mohigan assistant was named three-time state champion Jason White’s replacement over the summer and has quickly implemented his style of play in the preseason.

With a just a few adjustments to how the mohigans will take the court this season, the transition has been a smooth one.

“For us it has been kind of similar to last year because goody has always been a part of the program, so he knows what we do and what we’re best at. I think this year Goody’s focused on pushing the ball and just playing at a faster tempo than last year, but I think other than that, most things are the same. We’re still really heavy on defense,” junior guard Sophia Wassick said.

With just one senior departed from last season, Morgantown brings plenty of experience to the table once again after reaching the Class AAAA state championship game in March.

Even with a new head coach in place, the expectations for the Mohigans are clear and they know just how to accomplish them.

“There’s a lot of comfort with what’s expected. They know if they have a question, they can come to me. We’re going to get an answer out of it, one way or the other, and work through it. There’s a lot of mutual respect between us,” Goodwin said.

The #1 ranked Morgantown girls’ basketball team knocked off #9 Jefferson 63-31 tonight and returns to action tomorrow against Musselman.