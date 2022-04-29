Morgantown, W. Va. –

The search to replace Jason White as the head girls basketball coach at Morgantown High is over. After 18 years on the bench as an assistant for three separate head coaches, Doug Goodwin is the new man in charge of the Mohigans and he’s excited to carry on the legacy his predecessors have put together.

“This is a great opportunity to be able to carry on the tradition we’ve had at Morgantown High. I’m really looking forward to this,” Goodwin said, “Like I said, with the three coaches that came before me, their dedication to excellence in the program is something that I hope to carry on and carry forward with it.”

Goodwin said that building relationships through basketball will be important as he takes over the program and that those connections will be the key to continuing the on-court success the Mohigans have enjoyed in recent years.

“Relationships with the players is more important to me at times,” he said, ”I think winning is just a byproduct of that when the kids understand what you want out of them and how hard they’re willing to work for you. Wins and losses, yes we would like to do that, keep the wins rolling and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

With the combined success he has seen under White, Adam Henkins and Alan Collins in his nearly two decades as an assistant, Goodwin has big some big shoes to fill. He believes that he will be able to take something away from each of his three predecessors to make the Morgantown program the best that it can be.

“Their dedication they gave to the program is something I’m definitely going to try to carry on and continue with building the program and just being on top of things on a daily basis with what we’re doing,” he said, “Each one of them just brought something a little different. Some were more half-court oriented, some were more full-court oriented with running the game so I’m just hoping to have a good mix of those things.”

The three-week summer practice period for high school sports begins on June 13 and will be Goodwin’s first opportunity to lead the Mohigans from the head of the bench.