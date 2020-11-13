Gov. Justice announces winter sports to be postponed until January 11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice (R) announced the postponement of high school winter sports during his daily coronavirus press briefing Friday as part of a slew of executive orders and changes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice announced that winter sports — basketball, swimming, wrestling, and cheerleading — will all be postponed until January 11.

That means that practices and competitions within those sports must stop immediately, until that date, according to the Governor.

Governor Justice sites rising COVID-19 cases around the state as the leading reason for these changes.

Hear from Justice in the video in the tweet below.

#BREAKING: Gov. Jim Justice announces winter sports will be postponed until January 11. Practices must stop until that time.

Fall sports will continue in order to finish their seasons. @12SportsZone @WBOY12News pic.twitter.com/bLk8yF8oq1 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 13, 2020

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission previously announced modifications to winter sports in October.

Those modifications will still be in place once winter sports resume.

Governor Justice added that fall sports, such as volleyball and football, will be able to finish out the duration of their playoffs.

Volleyball is conducting its state tournament in Charleston this weekend, and high school football begins the first round of the postseason Friday night.

There have already been cancelations to high school football playoff games due to the pandemic.

Basketball and wrestling seasons were set to begin in December, with swimming generally getting started in November.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover high school sports and the COVID-19 pandemic.