Gov. Justice comments on winter sports modifications ahead of start of practices beginning next month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s well known across the state of West Virginia that, among other things, Governor Jim Justice is a basketball coach.

Justice talks often about his coaching duties of the Greenbrier East girls basketball team.

In October, the West Virginia Schools Secondary Activities Commission released a long list of modifications that would be in place for winter sports this year. However, those modifications came prior to the postponements of high school winter sports, including the postponement we are currently in.

Now that we are just 20 days away from the start of high school winter sports beginning practices, and that three months have passed since those modifications were announced, we asked both the governor, and the WVSSAC, if they foresee any changes being made to those modifications.

“As far as not having jump balls or something like that, I don’t know. I really don’t know but that doesn’t seem practical to me,” said Governor Justice during his Monday press briefing from the State Capitol building. “I mean, if kids are running up and down the floor and they’re banging into each other everywhere. Nevertheless, we’re watching everything, but right now we’re on a complete go for February 14.”

As you can see, the governor made mention of one of the most talked about modifications — the removal of the jump ball to start basketball games for this year.

As mentioned, we also reached out to the WVSSAC on this subject, which told us that there aren’t any changes to the list of modifications, at least as of now.

Preseason practices for basketball, swimming and wrestling, get started on February 15.

A full list of modifications for each sport can be found below.

Basketball modifications

Swimming modifications

Wrestling modifications