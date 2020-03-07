Gracie Gonzales inks with Bethany lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Gracie Gonzales signed with Bethany College on Friday to continue her lacrosse career at the collegiate level.

Gonzales is a two-sport athlete with the Polar Bears, playing volleyball, and defense for the defending state champion Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team.

Gonzales said that she was choosing between a number of schools, but chose the Bison because of the connection she has with the team’s head coach.

“It was very wild when I was like I’m committing. She’s been my coach for two years now, and will be my coach for the next four years,” Gonzales said. And when asked about her coach’s response to her commitment she said: “She was very excited.”

