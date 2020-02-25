Grafton blows out Berkeley Springs, advances in AA Region I, Section 1 tourney

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In their only other meeting this year, Grafton defeated Berkeley Springs by 51 points.

And based on the way Monday night’s meeting in the Class AA Region I, Section 1 quarterfinal started, it looked like the Bearcats were well on their way to another blowout victory over the visiting Indians.

Four Grafton players finished in double figures, scoring-wise, as the Bearcats defeated Berkeley Springs by 53 points this time, 86-33.

With the win, Grafton advances to play Petersburg in the sectional semi-final on Wednesday.

Grafton is the No. 3 seed in that section, while Petersburg is the No. 2 seed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories