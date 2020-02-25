Grafton blows out Berkeley Springs, advances in AA Region I, Section 1 tourney

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In their only other meeting this year, Grafton defeated Berkeley Springs by 51 points.

And based on the way Monday night’s meeting in the Class AA Region I, Section 1 quarterfinal started, it looked like the Bearcats were well on their way to another blowout victory over the visiting Indians.

Four Grafton players finished in double figures, scoring-wise, as the Bearcats defeated Berkeley Springs by 53 points this time, 86-33.

With the win, Grafton advances to play Petersburg in the sectional semi-final on Wednesday.

Grafton is the No. 3 seed in that section, while Petersburg is the No. 2 seed.