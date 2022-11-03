GRAFTON, W.Va – By the time the sun sets on Saturday, there will be four new state soccer champions crowned in Beckley.

Four of the teams vying for state titles come from right here in north central West Virginia and don’t have plans on coming home empty-handed.

In the boys tournament for Class AA/A, the Grafton Bearcats bring plenty of support after a spectacular season highlighted by key postseason performances to keep the hope alive.

It’s those type of games that Grafton is hoping will have it prepared to take on the best that the state has to offer this weekend.

The Bearcats now have plenty of experience against state championship caliber competition, something that was intentionally done when deciding who to play this season.

“We set our schedule up to play the best so this whole season, we played Point. We played Catholic. We played Fairmont Senior. We’ve played every team in the state we thought could be there and we’ve set the season up for these guys so they just executed the plan all the way to the end, from the beginning to the end,” head coach Arthur Knight said.

The Grafton community has continually rallied around the Bearcats throughout the season as evidenced by the crowd at McKinney Field for the regional final against Lewis County.

Inspired by the people they respresent, this is already a very special run and they hope it won’t be ending tomorrow.

“Before I got here, they had made it a couple times and it’s been a while but these guys, just the way they work and to get us back there, it means a to the town, to the community,” Knight said.

Grafton begins the tournament by battling top-seeded Charleston Catholic tomorrow at 4:30.